Uncle Joe's Famous Pizzeria Bellport
Monday-Friday Specials
Monday Lunch
MEATBALL PARMIGIANA HERO / CHICKEN BACON CHIPOTLE WRAP$14.00
Tuesday Lunch
EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA HERO / GRILLED CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP$12.00
Wednesday Lunch
SAUSAGE PEPPERS ONIONS HERO / GRILLED VEGETABLES WRAP$12.00
Thursday Lunch
SHRIMP PARMIGIANA HERO / VEAL PARMIGIANA HERO$16.00
Friday Lunch
PROSCIUTTO MOZZARELLA HERO / BUFALO CHICKEN WRAP$12.00
Monday Dinner
FETTUCCINE ALFREDO / CHICKEN FRANCESE$20.00
Tuesday Dinner
SPAGHETTI MEATBALLS / SHRIMP PARMIGIANA DINNER$16.00
Wednesday Dinner
BAKED STUFFED SHELLS / FETTUCCINE BOLOGNESE$17.00
Thursday Dinner
LINGUINI RED CLAM SAUCE / CHICKEN PARMIGIANA DINNER$18.00
Friday Dinner
SEAFOOD OVER ANGEL HAIR / CHICKEN MARSALA OVER ANGEL HAIR$22.00
PIZZA COMBO SPECIALS. MOM & DAD’S DAY OFF!!!
SPECIAL #1 - 2 Extra large cheese pizzas & a 2lt soda$37.99
SPECIAL #2 - Mom's Night Off Special( large pizza, 6 knots & 2lt soda
1 x 18' cheese pie 6x garlic knots 1x 2 liter coke$24.99
SPECIAL #3- Extra large pizza, 6 wings & 2 Lt soda$28.99
SPECIAL #4 -Medium Cheese Pizza$15.00
SPECIAL #5- Medium Cheese Pizza 12 Breaded Mild Chicken Wings 12 Garlic Knots 2 Lt Soda$35.00
SPECIAL #6 - Medium Cheese Pizza 12 Breaded Mild Wings$28.00
2 plain slices & can soda$6.99
2 slices, one with one topping & can soda$7.99
2 specialty slices & can soda$9.99
1/2 hero, salad or soup & a can soda$11.00
PIZZA
Giuseppe Cheese
Signature Cheese Pie that's made pizzaiolo Joe Sciara a Long Island legend since 1968.$12.00
Giuseppe Pepperoni
Signature Cheese Pie with Pepperoni$14.50
Tipsy Grandma
Square, pan baked, thin crust, alla vodka sauce, mozzarella, ricotta$14.00
Sicilian's Sicilian
Soft, thick crust baked in traditional seasoned pans$22.00
Pizza Margherita
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, Pecorino-Romano$14.00
Hamptons White
Olive oil & roasted garlic, ricotta cheese, spinach, crushed red pepper, Pecorino-Romano$17.00
Northfork Veggie
Onions, green peppers, spinach, broccoli, roasted red pepper, black olives$17.00
Chicken Bacon Ranch
Breaded chicken, crispy bacon, ranch drizzle, cheddar, mozzarella$17.00
Hot Honey Prosciutto
Prosciutto, arugula, hot honey$17.00
Spicy Buffalo
Buffalo fried chicken, blue cheese swirl$17.00
Sweet BBQ
BBQ sauce, crispy chicken, cilantro, shaved red onion$17.00
Hampton Bays Hawaiian
Ham, pineapple$17.00
La Carne Suda
Meatballs, sausage, pepperoni, ham, bacon$17.00
Long Island Grandma
The pizza your Nonna made....$22.00
Parmigiana
Breaded eggplant or chicken, mozzarella, parmigiana reggiano$17.00
Greek pizza
Mozzarella, baby spinach, artichokes, tomatoes, olives and feta cheese$17.00
House Salad Pizza
Romain, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives and house dressing$17.00
Nonna Pizza
Square pan baked ,thin crust, fresh mozzarella, garlicky crushed tomatoes, oregano and parmigiana Romano$24.50
Loaded Baked Potato
Mozzarella, red potatoes, cheddar, bacon and sour cream$17.00
Upside Down
Built upside down, square, pan baked, mozzarella, pomodoro, oregano, torn basil$21.00
Chicken Francese$18.00
Chicken Marsala$18.00
Thai Chicken$18.00
Everything Pizza
Meatballs, sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, peppers, onions, olives and bacon$17.00
Summer Pizza
Fresh Mozzarella, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, basil drizzled with homemade Italian dressing$17.00
SPECIALITA PIZZAIOLI
DINNERS
Chicken Parm Platter
Breaded chicken cutlet with tomato sauce topped with mozzarella and Parmigiana cheese$19.00
Eggplant Parm Platter
Breaded eggplant with tomato sauce topped with mozzarella and Parmigiana cheese$18.00
Veal Parm Platter
Breaded veal cutlet with tomato sauce topped with mozzarella and Parmigiana cheese$26.00
Shrimp Parm Platter
Breaded shrimp with tomato sauce topped with mozzarella and Parmigiana cheese$26.00
Eggplant rollatine$18.00
HEROS
Chicken Parm Hero
Breaded chicken cutlet with tomato sauce topped with mozzarella and Parmigiana cheese$14.00
Eggplant Parm Hero
Breaded eggplant with tomato sauce topped with mozzarella and Parmigiana cheese$14.00
Meatball Parm Hero
Housemade meat balls with tomato sauce topped with mozzarella and Parmigiana cheese$14.00
Veal Parm Hero
Breaded veal cutlet with tomato sauce topped with mozzarella and Parmigiana cheese$17.00
Peppers and egg hero$12.00
Shrimp Parm Hero
Breaded shrimp with tomato sauce topped with mozzarella and Parmigiana cheese$17.00
Philly cheese steak hero$14.00
Italian hero
Provolone, ham, salami, pepperoni, lettuces, tomatoes, roasted peppers and homemade house vinaigrette$15.00
Sausage & Pepps Parm Hero
Italian sausage with sauteed onions and peppers$14.00
Chicken, mozzarella, roasted peppers balsamic glazed$16.00
Chicken Franchese Hero$16.00
Chicken Provolone Roasted Peppers$15.00
Ham, American, lettuces, tomatoes hero$12.00
Eggplant, provolone, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes hero$16.00
Prosciutto, provolone, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes$16.00
DELICIOUS WRAPS
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap$12.00
Italian Wrap
Provolone, ham, salami, pepperoni, lettuces, tomatoes and roasted peppers$12.00
Grilled Vegetables Wrap
,Zucchini, squash, carrots, peppers, mushrooms, melted mozzarella topped with balsamic glazed$12.00
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Chicken, mozzarella and lettuces$12.00
Chiplote Chicken Wrap
Chicken, mozzarella, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and chiplote sauce$13.00
Greek Wrap
Romaine, tomatoes, olives, cucumbers, red onions and feta cheese$12.00
Grilled Chicken Greek Wrap
Grilled chicken, romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, red onions and feta cheese$16.00
SALADS
Della Casa salad
Romaine lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, Uncle Joe's Vinaigrette$8.00
Caesar
Romaine lettuce, croutons, Pecorino-Romano cheese$9.00
Greek
Romaine lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, black olives, feta cheese, pepperoncini, homemade Greek vinaigrette$12.00
Antipasti Salad
Ham, Pepperoni, Salami, Provolone, Romaine lettuces, olives, roasted peppers and marinated mushrooms$14.00
Breaded Chicken cutlet$6.00
grilled chicken cutlet$6.00
DRINKS
Can soda$1.50
Diet Coke
Enjoy a break with Diet Coke, the perfect no-sugar, no-calorie companion. With its bold taste and distinctive blend of flavors, Diet Coke is an everyday hero when it comes to refreshing your day. Every sip of Diet Coke delivers the same great taste that's delighted fans for over 40 years. When you want a sugar-free soda that doesn't sacrifice on taste, reach for a Diet Coke.$3.50
Coke$3.50
Coke zero$3.50
Fanta Orange
The multi-sensory, fruity flavors of Fanta provide a bubbly, exuberant and playful consumption experience.$3.50
Sprite
Sprite's cool and crisp lemon-lime flavor will keep you invigorated and inspired. You know why? Because Sprite keeps it real just like you when pursuing your passions. No caffeine. Just you, an iconic flavor, and whatever you can think of next.$3.50
vitaminwater
Stay hydrated while you enhance your water drinking experience with the vitamins and electrolytes in the many flavors of vitaminwater.$3.50
Gold Peak
Gold Peak is real brewed tea made from tea leaves picked for peak taste. Gold Peak Real Brewed Tea has a variety of flavors that pair marvelously with any family occasion, from backyard get-togethers, to holiday traditions, to weekend getaways. Real Brewed. Real Tea. Real Good.$3.50
2Lt Ginger Ale$5.00
2 Lt Rootbeer$5.00
2 Lt Dr.Pepper$5.00
Poland Spring Water$1.50
SOUPS
PASTAS/SPECIALITA
UJ's Famous Alla Vodka Sauce, Ham & Onions
Cream, vodka, red sauce, onions, ham$20.00
Meatballs & Red Sauce
Beef, veal and pork meatballs in our house pomodoro$17.00
Sausage, Meatball & Red Sauce
Italian sausage and a house made meatball in our house red sauce with your choice of pasta$17.00
Bolognese
Uncle Joe's recipe with Italian tomatoes, garlic and onions$17.00
Shrimp Scampi
Sauteed shrimp with garlic, butter, lemon, and white wine$21.00
Alfredo
Butter, garlic, cream, and parmesan$20.00
Italian Lasagna
Layers of pasta, bolognese, bechamel, and cheese$19.00
Ziti al Forno
House red sauce, ricotta, mozzarella$19.00
Baked Ravioli alla Vodka$18.00
White Clam Sauce$22.00
Seafood Marinara$27.00
Francese
Egg and parmesan battered, garlic, lemon, white wine butter sauce$22.00
Marsala
Garlic, crimini mushrooms, marsala wine, veal stock$24.00
Baked Stuffed Shells$18.00
Pasta garlic and oil$15.00
APPETIZERS
Garlic Knots
Baked dough with melted garlic butter, parmesan, parsley$0.75
Crispy Calamari
Fried squid, marinara$13.00
Fried Zucchini$10.00
Fried Ravioli$12.00
Mozz Sticks
Mozzarella breaded with Italian bread crumbs, marinara$9.00
Pasta Fagioli$9.00
Sicilian Chicken Orzo Soup
Italian penicillin made with savory vegetables, chicken, rice shaped pasta$7.00
Minestrone
Seasonal vegetables, potatoes, orecchiette pasta, rich, savory tomato broth$9.00
3 delicious Nonna's Meatballs
Traditional meatballs in house red sauce$12.00
Mussels Marinara$14.00
Baked Clams$16.00
Bruschetta
Toasted crostini, roma tomatoes, basil, garlic, e.v.o.o., balsamic$10.00
Roasted Pepper Caprese
Buffalo mozzarella, roasted red peppers, basil, balsamic vinegar, olive oil$12.00
French Fries$5.00
Chicken Fingers$10.00
3 delicious sausages$12.00
sauteed spinach$8.00
sauteed broccoli$6.00
SLICES
Giuseppe Cheese Slice$3.00
Giuseppe Pepperoni Slice$4.00
Sicilian Slice$4.00
Nonna Slice$4.00
Alla Vodka slice$4.00
Margerita slice$4.00
Chicken Bacon Ranch slice$4.75
Spicy Buffalo Slice$4.75
Sweet BBQ Slice$4.75
Hampton Bays Hawaiian Slice$4.00
Hamptons White with Spinach Slice$4.00
Summer Slice
Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, roasted peppers, basil$4.50
Eggplant Parmigiana slice$4.50
Loaded Potatoes Bacon Slice$4.00
Greek Slice$4.00
Penne Vodka grilled chicken Slice$4.75
Thai Chicken Slice$4.75
Chicken Francese slice$4.75
Chicken Marsala Slice$4.75
White Slice$4.00
EXTRA SAUCES
2oz Marinara Sauce$1.00
2oz UJ's Famous Alla Vodka Sauce$2.00
2 oz Blue Cheese$1.00
2 oz Ranch$1.00
2 oz Buffalo Hot Sauce$1.00
2oz Calabrian Chili Honey$2.00
2oz Dulce de Leche$2.00
2oz Sweetened Mascarpone$2.00
2oz Nutella$2.00
2oz Mascarpone$2.00
2oz Dulce de Leche$2.00
2oz Hot honey$2.00
roasted garlic$2.00
4oz House Viniegratte$2.00
4 oz Greek Viniegratte$2.00
KIDS MENU
DESSERTS
MERCATO
Uncle Joe's Vinaigrette
Italian herbs, red wine vinegar, balsamic vinegar and extra virgin olive oil$9.00
UJ's Famous Alla Vodka Sauce
Cream, vodka, red sauce, and onions$10.00
Uncle Joe's Doughknots Box
24 Italian knots dusted in cinnamon and sugar$20.00
Pizza Dough
Dough for an 18” pie$5.00
Pizza Dough & Kit
Includes dough for an 18" pie, sauce, and cheese$12.00
marinera$8.00
CATERING
FT Chicken Parmigiana$145.00
HT Chicken Parmigiana$85.00
FT Chicken Francese$150.00
HT Chicken Francese$90.00
FT Chicken Marsala$160.00
HT Chicken Marsala$95.00
FT Chicken Pizzariola$145.00
HT Chicken Pizzariola$85.00
FT Chicken Cacciatore$160.00
HT Chicken Cacciatore$95.00
FT Veal Pizzariola$190.00
HT Veal Pizzariola$110.00
FT Veal Parmigiana$190.00
HT Veal Parmigiana$110.00
FT Veal Marsala$200.00
HT Veal Marsala$120.00
FT Veal with Peppers and Onions$190.00
HT Veal with Peppers and Onion$110.00
FT Sausage Broccoli Rabe$140.00
HT Sausage Broccoli Rabe$85.00
FT Sausage with Peppers and Onions$140.00
HT Sausage with Peppers and Onion$85.00
FT Sausage$110.00
HT Sausage$65.00
FT Meatballs$110.00
HT Meatballs$65.00
FT Eggplant Parmigiana$135.00
HT Eggplant Parmigiana$75.00
FT Eggplant Rollatini$135.00
HT Eggplant Rollatini$75.00
FT Eggplant Vegetable Rollatini$145.00
HT Eggplant Vegetable Rollatini$80.00
FT Manicotti$140.00
HT Manicotti$85.00
FT Baked Stuffed Shells$135.00
HT Baked Stuffed Shells$75.00
FT Cheese Ravioli Marinara$135.00
HT Cheese Ravioli Marinara$75.00
FT Baked Ziti$120.00
HT Baked Ziti$65.00
FT Homemade Meat Lasagna$140.00
HT Homemade Meat Lasagna$85.00
FT Homemade Vegetable Lasagna$150.00
HT Homemade Vegetable Lasagna$95.00
FT Penne alla Vodka$135.00
HT Penne alla Vodka$70.00
FT Rigatoni Alla Vodka$135.00
HT Rigatoni Alla Vodka$70.00
FT Rigatoni Meat Sauce$135.00
HT Rigatoni Meat Sauce$70.00
FT Pasta Wt Marinara$85.00
HT Pasta Wt Marinara$55.00
FT Pasta Garlic Oil$135.00
HT Pasta Garlic Oil$70.00
FT Seafood Pasta$280.00
HT Seafood Pasta$180.00
FT Calamari Marinara$210.00
HT Calamari Marinara$150.00
FT Shrimp Marinara$210.00
HT Shrimp Marinara$150.00
FT Calamari and Shrimp Marinara$260.00
HT Calamari and Shrimp Marinara$160.00
FT Crispy Calamari$110.00
HT Crispy Calamari$50.00
FT Insalata Della Casa$60.00
HT Insalata Della Casa$35.00
FT Della Casa w Grilled Chicken$90.00
HT Della Casa w Grilled Chicken$55.00
FT Insalata Caesar$60.00
HT Insalata Caesar$35.00
FT Caesar w Grilled Chicken$90.00
HT Caesar w Grilled Chicken$55.00
FT Insalata Greek$90.00
HT Insalata Greek$50.00
FT Greek w Grilled Chicken$120.00
HT Greek w Grilled Chicken$70.00
FT Antipasti Salad$95.00
HT Antipasti Salad$55.00
FT Antipasti Salad w Grilled Chicken$125.00
HT Antipasti Salad w Grilled Chicken$75.00
FT Stuffed Bread$85.00
HT Stuffed Bread$45.00
FT Mozzarella Sticks$80.00
HT Mozzarella Sticks$40.00
FT Uncle's Wings$90.00
HT Uncle's Wings$50.00
FT Fried Ravioli$80.00
HT Fried Ravioli$40.00
FT Chicken Fingers$80.00
HT Chicken Fingers$40.00
FT French Fries$40.00
HT French Fries$25.00
FT Garlic Parmesan Knots$40.00
HT Garlic Parmesan Knots$25.00
HT NY Cheesecake$35.00
FT Famous Doughknots$40.00
HT Famous Doughknots$20.00
FT Tiramisu$70.00
HT Tiramisu$35.00
FT NY Cheesecake$70.00
FT Stogiatellas$85.00
HT Stogiatellas$45.00
FT Cannoli$85.00
HT Cannoli$45.00
FT Doughknots$40.00
HT Doughknots$20.00
