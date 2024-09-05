Thank you for your business! More
Uncle Joe's Famous Pizzeria Bellport
ALL DAY!!! GREAT SPECIALS
Famous Pizza
- Giuseppe Cheese
Signature Cheese Pie that's made pizzaiolo Joe Sciara a Long Island legend since 1968.$12.00
- Giuseppe Pepperoni
Signature Cheese Pie with Pepperoni$14.50
- Slices
- Long Island Grandma
The pizza your Nonna made....$22.00
- Tipsy Grandma
Square, pan baked, thin crust, alla vodka sauce, mozzarella, ricotta$20.00
- Sicilian's Sicilian
Soft, thick crust baked in traditional seasoned pans$20.00
- Upside Down
Built upside down, square, pan baked, mozzarella, pomodoro, oregano, torn basil$20.00
- Pizza Margherita
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, Pecorino-Romano$14.00
- Hamptons White
Olive oil & roasted garlic, ricotta cheese, spinach, crushed red pepper, Pecorino-Romano$17.00
- Northfork Veggie
Onions, green peppers, spinach, broccoli, roasted red pepper, black olives$17.00
- Chicken Bacon Ranch
Breaded chicken, crispy bacon, ranch drizzle, cheddar, mozzarella$17.00
- Hot Honey Prosciutto
Prosciutto, arugula, hot honey$17.00
- Spicy Buffalo
Buffalo fried chicken, blue cheese swirl