Uncle Joe's Famous Pizzeria Bellport
Famous Pizza
- Giuseppe Cheese$12.00+
Signature Cheese Pie that's made pizzaiolo Joe Sciara a Long Island legend since 1968.
- Giuseppe Pepperoni$14.50+
Signature Cheese Pie with Pepperoni
- Slices
- Long Island Grandma$20.00
The pizza your Nonna made....
- Sicilian's Sicilian$20.00
Soft, thick crust baked in traditional seasoned pans
- Alla Vodka$17.00+
Uncle Joe's Famous Alla Vodka sauce, ham, caramelized onion
- Pizza Margherita$14.00+
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, Pecorino-Romano
- Diavola$17.00+
Sopressata, calabrian chiles, parmigiana, olive oil
- Hamptons White$17.00+
Olive oil & roasted garlic, ricotta cheese, spinach, crushed red pepper, Pecorino-Romano
- Hot Honey Prosciutto$17.00+
Prosciutto, arugula, hot honey
- Spicy Buffalo$17.00+
Buffalo fried chicken, blue cheese swirl
- Sweet BBQ$17.00+
BBQ sauce, crispy chicken, cilantro, shaved red onion
- Hampton Bays Hawaiian$17.00+
Ham, pineapple, calabrian chiles
- La Carne Suda$18.00+
Meatballs, sausage, pepperoni, ham, bacon
- Parmigiana$17.00+
Breaded eggplant or chicken, mozzarella, parmigiana reggiano
- Chicken Roll$8.00
- Pepperoni Pinwheel$4.50
Crust Dippers
The Parms
- Chicken Parm Hero$14.00
Breaded chicken cutlet with tomato sauce topped with mozzarella and Parmigiana cheese
- Chicken Parm Platter$19.00
Breaded chicken cutlet with tomato sauce topped with mozzarella and Parmigiana cheese
- Eggplant Parm Hero$14.00
Breaded eggplant with tomato sauce topped with mozzarella and Parmigiana cheese
- Eggplant Parm Platter$18.00
Breaded eggplant with tomato sauce topped with mozzarella and Parmigiana cheese
- Veal Parm Hero$17.00
Breaded veal cutlet with tomato sauce topped with mozzarella and Parmigiana cheese
- Veal Parm Platter$26.00
Breaded veal cutlet with tomato sauce topped with mozzarella and Parmigiana cheese
- Meatball Parm Hero$14.00
Housemade meat balls with tomato sauce topped with mozzarella and Parmigiana cheese
- Sausage & Pepps Parm Hero$14.00
Italian sausage with sauteed onions and peppers
- Shrimp Parm Hero$17.00
Breaded shrimp with tomato sauce topped with mozzarella and Parmigiana cheese
- Shrimp Parm Platter$26.00
Breaded shrimp with tomato sauce topped with mozzarella and Parmigiana cheese
Uncle Joe's Original Wings
Antipasti
- Crispy Calamari$13.00
Fried squid, marinara
- Roasted Pepper Caprese$12.00
Buffalo mozzarella, roasted red peppers, basil, balsamic vinegar, olive oil
- Mozz Sticks$9.00
Mozzarella breaded with Italian bread crumbs, marinara
- Sicilian Chicken Orzo Soup$7.00+
Italian penicillin made with savory vegetables, chicken, rice shaped pasta
- Brooklyn Garlic Parmesan Knots$1.50+
Baked dough with melted garlic butter, parmesan, parsley
Insalata
Pasta & Specialità
- UJ's Famous Alla Vodka Sauce, Ham & Onions$20.00
Cream, vodka, red sauce, onions, ham
- Meatballs & Red Sauce$17.00
Beef, veal and pork meatballs in our house pomodoro
- Sausage, Meatball & Red Sauce$17.00
Italian Sausage and a house made meatball in our house red sauce with your choice of pasta
- Bolognese$17.00
Uncle Joe's recipe with Italian tomatoes, garlic and onions
- Shrimp Scampi$21.00
Sauteed shrimp with garlic, butter, lemon, and white wine
- Alfredo$20.00
Butter, garlic, cream, and parmesan
- Italian Lasagna$19.00
Layers of pasta, bolognese, bechamel, and cheese
Uncle Joe's Famous Doughknots
Dolci
Extra Sauces
Bambino Menu
Mercato
- Uncle Joe's Vinaigrette$9.00
Italian herbs, red wine vinegar, balsamic vinegar and extra virgin olive oil
- UJ's Famous Alla Vodka Sauce$10.00+
Cream, vodka, red sauce, and onions
- Uncle Joe's Doughknots Box$20.00
24 Italian knots dusted in cinnamon and sugar
- Pizza Dough$5.00
Dough for an 18” pie
- Pizza Dough & Kit$10.00
Includes dough for an 18" pie, sauce, and cheese
Bibita
Famiglia Deals
- Piccola$41.00
Serves up to 4 paisanos. Includes 1 Giuseppe Cheese Pie, 1 Della Casa Salad, 6 UJ Original Wings, and 6 Brooklyn Garlic Parmesan Knots
- Grande$150.00
Serves up to 8 paisanos. Includes 2 Giuseppe Cheese Pie, 3 Della Casa Salads, 24 UJ Original Wings, and 12 Brooklyn Garlic Parmesan Knots, and a half pan of Uncle Joe's Famous Penne Alla Vodka