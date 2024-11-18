Thank you for your business!
Uncle Joe's Famous Pizzeria Bellport
ALL DAY!!! GREAT LUNCH & DINNER SPECIALS
- 2 plain slices & can soda$6.99
- 2 slices with one topping & can soda$7.99
- 2 specialty slices & can soda$9.99
- Philly Cheese Steak hero & soda can$15.00
- 10” Salad Pizza & can soda$12.00
- SPECIAL #1 -2 Extra large cheese pizzas & a 2lt soda$36.99
- SPECIAL #3 - Extra large pizza, 6 wings & 2 Lt soda$28.99
- White Clam Sauce over Pasta dinner salad & bread$20.00
- Chicken Marsala dinner salad & bread$21.00
- 1/2 Hero Deal, soup or salad & can soda$9.00
SLICES
- Giuseppe Cheese Slice$3.00
- Giuseppe Pepperoni Slice$4.00
- Sicilian Slice$4.00
- Nonna Slice$4.00
- Alla Vodka slice$4.00
- Margerita slice$4.00
- Chicken Bacon Ranch slice$4.50
- Spicy Buffalo Slice$4.50
- Sweet BBQ Slice$4.50
- Hampton Bays Hawaiian Slice$4.00
- Hamptons White with Spinach Slice$4.00
- La Carne Soda slice$4.50
- Parmigiana slice$4.50
- Loaded Potatoes Bacon Slice$4.00
- Greek Slice$4.00
PIZZA
- Giuseppe Cheese
Signature Cheese Pie that's made pizzaiolo Joe Sciara a Long Island legend since 1968.$12.00
- Giuseppe Pepperoni
Signature Cheese Pie with Pepperoni$14.50
- Long Island Grandma
The pizza your Nonna made....$22.00
- Tipsy Grandma
Square, pan baked, thin crust, alla vodka sauce, mozzarella, ricotta$23.00
- Sicilian's Sicilian
Soft, thick crust baked in traditional seasoned pans$22.00
- Upside Down
Built upside down, square, pan baked, mozzarella, pomodoro, oregano, torn basil$21.00
- Pizza Margherita
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, Pecorino-Romano$14.00
- Hamptons White
Olive oil & roasted garlic, ricotta cheese, spinach, crushed red pepper, Pecorino-Romano$17.00
- Northfork Veggie
Onions, green peppers, spinach, broccoli, roasted red pepper, black olives$17.00
- Chicken Bacon Ranch
Breaded chicken, crispy bacon, ranch drizzle, cheddar, mozzarella$17.00
- Hot Honey Prosciutto
Prosciutto, arugula, hot honey$17.00
- Spicy Buffalo
Buffalo fried chicken, blue cheese swirl$17.00
- Sweet BBQ
BBQ sauce, crispy chicken, cilantro, shaved red onion$17.00
- Hampton Bays Hawaiian
Ham, pineapple$17.00
- La Carne Suda
Meatballs, sausage, pepperoni, ham, bacon$17.00
- Parmigiana
Breaded eggplant or chicken, mozzarella, parmigiana reggiano$17.00
- Chicken Roll
Breaded chicken cutlet, pizza sauce, mozzarella$9.00
- Calzone
Ricotta and mozzarella, basil, chili flakes, side of pizza sauce for dipping$9.00
- Pinwheel
Pepperoni or spinach, pizza sauce, mozzarella$4.50
- GREEK PIE. ( spinach, artichokes, tomatoes, olives & feta cheese)$17.00
- SALAD PIE ( house salad)$17.00
- NONA PIE. ( fresh mozzarella & crush tomatoes)$23.00
- wraps$9.00
- STROMBOLI. (salami, pepperoni, sausage, ham & bacon)$11.99
DRINKS
HEROS
- Chicken Parm Hero
Breaded chicken cutlet with tomato sauce topped with mozzarella and Parmigiana cheese$14.00
- Eggplant Parm Hero
Breaded eggplant with tomato sauce topped with mozzarella and Parmigiana cheese$14.00
- Meatball Parm Hero
Housemade meat balls with tomato sauce topped with mozzarella and Parmigiana cheese$14.00
- Veal Parm Hero
Breaded veal cutlet with tomato sauce topped with mozzarella and Parmigiana cheese$17.00
- Peppers and egg hero$12.00
- Shrimp Parm Hero
Breaded shrimp with tomato sauce topped with mozzarella and Parmigiana cheese$17.00
- Philly cheese steak hero$14.00
- Ham, salami, pepperoni and provolone with roasted peppers lettuce and tomatoes hero$15.00
- Sausage & Pepps Parm Hero
Italian sausage with sauteed onions and peppers$14.00
- Chicken, mozzarella, roasted peppers balsamic glazed$15.00
SOUPS
APPETIZERS
- Garlic Knots
Baked dough with melted garlic butter, parmesan, parsley$0.75
- Crispy Calamari
Fried squid, marinara$13.00
- Fried Zucchini$10.00
- Fried Ravioli$12.00
- Mozz Sticks
Mozzarella breaded with Italian bread crumbs, marinara$9.00
- Pasta Fagioli$9.00
- Sicilian Chicken Orzo Soup
Italian penicillin made with savory vegetables, chicken, rice shaped pasta$7.00
- Minestrone
Seasonal vegetables, potatoes, orecchiette pasta, rich, savory tomato broth$9.00
- 3 delicious Nonna's Meatballs
Traditional meatballs in house red sauce$12.00
- Mussels Marinara$14.00
- Baked Clams$16.00
- Bruschetta
Toasted crostini, roma tomatoes, basil, garlic, e.v.o.o., balsamic$10.00
- Roasted Pepper Caprese
Buffalo mozzarella, roasted red peppers, basil, balsamic vinegar, olive oil$12.00
- French Fries$5.00
- Chicken Fingers$10.00
- 3 delicious sausages$12.00
- sauteed spinach$8.00
- sauteed broccoli$6.00
PARMS
- Chicken Parm Platter
Breaded chicken cutlet with tomato sauce topped with mozzarella and Parmigiana cheese$19.00
- Eggplant Parm Platter
Breaded eggplant with tomato sauce topped with mozzarella and Parmigiana cheese$18.00
- Veal Parm Platter
Breaded veal cutlet with tomato sauce topped with mozzarella and Parmigiana cheese$26.00
- Shrimp Parm Platter
Breaded shrimp with tomato sauce topped with mozzarella and Parmigiana cheese$26.00
- Eggplant rollatine$18.00
SALADS
- Della Casa( lett, tom, cucumbers & olives)
Romaine lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, Uncle Joe's Vinaigrette$8.00
- Caesar
Romaine lettuce, croutons, Pecorino-Romano cheese$9.00
- Greek
Romaine lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, black olives, feta cheese, pepperoncini, homemade Greek vinaigrette$12.00
- antipasti (ham,pepperoni,salami,provolone, olives,roasted peppers & mushrooms$14.00
- Breaded or grill ck cutlets$6.00
PASTAS/SPECIALITA
- UJ's Famous Alla Vodka Sauce, Ham & Onions
Cream, vodka, red sauce, onions, ham$20.00
- Meatballs & Red Sauce
Beef, veal and pork meatballs in our house pomodoro$17.00
- Sausage, Meatball & Red Sauce
Italian sausage and a house made meatball in our house red sauce with your choice of pasta$17.00
- Bolognese
Uncle Joe's recipe with Italian tomatoes, garlic and onions$17.00
- Shrimp Scampi
Sauteed shrimp with garlic, butter, lemon, and white wine$21.00
- Alfredo
Butter, garlic, cream, and parmesan$20.00
- Italian Lasagna
Layers of pasta, bolognese, bechamel, and cheese$19.00
- Ziti al Forno
House red sauce, ricotta, mozzarella$19.00
- Baked Ravioli alla Vodka$18.00
- White Clam Sauce$22.00
- Seafood Marinara$27.00
- Francese
Egg and parmesan battered, garlic, lemon, white wine butter sauce$22.00
- Marsala
Garlic, crimini mushrooms, marsala wine, veal stock$24.00
EXTRA SAUCES
- 2oz Marinara Sauce$1.00
- 2oz UJ's Famous Alla Vodka Sauce$2.00
- 2 oz Blue Cheese$1.00
- 2 oz Ranch$1.00
- 2 oz Buffalo Hot Sauce$1.00
- 2oz Calabrian Chili Honey$2.00
- 2oz Dulce de Leche$2.00
- 2oz Sweetened Mascarpone$2.00
- 2oz Nutella$2.00
- 2oz Mascarpone$2.00
- 2oz Hot honey$2.00
- roasted garlic$2.00
KIDS MENU
DESSERTS
Mercato
- Uncle Joe's Vinaigrette
Italian herbs, red wine vinegar, balsamic vinegar and extra virgin olive oil$9.00
- UJ's Famous Alla Vodka Sauce
Cream, vodka, red sauce, and onions$10.00
- Uncle Joe's Doughknots Box
24 Italian knots dusted in cinnamon and sugar$20.00
- Pizza Dough
Dough for an 18” pie$5.00
- Pizza Dough & Kit
Includes dough for an 18" pie, sauce, and cheese$12.00
- marinera$8.00
CATERING
- FT Chicken Parmigiana$145.00
- HT Chicken Parmigiana$85.00
- FT Chicken Cacciatore$160.00
- HT Chicken Cacciatore$95.00
- FT Chicken Francese$150.00
- HT Chicken Francese$90.00
- HT Chicken Marsala$95.00
- FT Chicken Marsala$160.00
- HT Chicken Pizzariola$85.00
- FT Chicken Pizzariola$145.00
- HT Veal Parmigiana$110.00
- FT Veal Parmigiana$190.00
- FT Veal Marsala$200.00
- HT Veal Marsala$120.00
- HT Veal with Peppers and Onion$110.00
- FT Veal with Peppers and Onions$190.00
- FT Veal Pizzariola$190.00
- HT Veal Pizzariola$110.00
- HT Sausage Broccoli Rabe$85.00
- FT Sausage Broccoli Rabe$140.00
- HT Sausage with Peppers and Onion$85.00
- FT Sausage with Peppers and Onions$140.00
- FT Sausage$110.00
- HT Sausage$65.00
- FT Meatballs$110.00
- HT Meatballs$65.00
- HT Eggplant Parmigiana$75.00
- FT Eggplant Parmigiana$135.00
- HT Eggplant Rollatini$75.00
- FT Eggplant Rollatini$135.00
- HT Eggplant Vegetable Rollatini$80.00
- FT Eggplant Vegetable Rollatini$145.00
- FT Manicotti$140.00
- HT Manicotti$85.00
- HT Baked Stuffed Shells$75.00
- FT Baked Stuffed Shells$135.00
- FT Cheese Ravioli Marinara$135.00
- HT Cheese Ravioli Marinara$75.00
- FT Baked Ziti$120.00
- HT Baked Ziti$65.00
- HT Homemade Meat Lasagna$85.00
- FT Homemade Meat Lasagna$140.00
- HT Homemade Vegetable Lasagna$95.00
- FT Homemade Vegetable Lasagna$150.00
- HT Penne alla Vodka$70.00
- FT Penne alla Vodka$135.00
- HT Rigatoni Alla Vodka$70.00
- FT Rigatoni Alla Vodka$135.00
- HT Rigatoni Meat Sauce$70.00
- FT Rigatoni Meat Sauce$135.00
- FT Pasta Wt Marinara$85.00
- HT Pasta Wt Marinara$55.00
- HT Pasta Garlic Toil$70.00
- FT Pasta Garlic Toil$135.00
- HT Seafood Pasta$180.00
- FT Seafood Pasta$280.00
- FT Calamari Marinara$210.00
- HT Calamari Marinara$150.00
- HT Shrimp Marinara$150.00
- FT Shrimp Marinara$210.00
- HT Calamari and Shrimp Marinara$160.00
- FT Calamari and Shrimp Marinara$260.00
- HT Crispy Calamari$50.00
- FT Crispy Calamari$110.00
- HT Insalata Della Casa$35.00
- FT Insalata Della Casa$60.00
- HT Della Casa w Grilled Chicken$55.00
- FT Della Casa w Grilled Chicken$90.00
- HT Insalata Caesar$35.00
- FT Insalata Caesar$60.00
- FT Caesar w Grilled Chicken$90.00
- HT Caesar w Grilled Chicken$55.00
- FT Insalata Greek$90.00
- HT Insalata Greek$50.00
- FT Greek w Grilled Chicken$120.00
- HT Greek w Grilled Chicken$70.00
- HT Antipasti Salad$55.00
- FT Antipasti Salad$95.00
- HT Antipasti Salad w Grilled Chicken$75.00
- FT Antipasti Salad w Grilled Chicken$125.00
- HT Stuffed Bread$45.00
- FT Stuffed Bread$85.00
- FT Mozzarella Sticks$80.00
- HT Mozzarella Sticks$40.00
- FT Uncle's Wings$90.00
- HT Uncle's Wings$50.00
- FT Fried Ravioli$80.00
- HT Fried Ravioli$40.00
- FT Chicken Fingers$80.00
- HT Chicken Fingers$40.00
- HT French Fries$25.00
- FT French Fries$40.00
- FT Garlic Parmesan Knots$40.00
- HT Garlic Parmesan Knots$25.00
- HT NY Cheesecake$35.00
- HT Famous Doughknots$20.00
- FT Famous Doughknots$40.00
- FT Tiramisu$70.00
- HT Tiramisu$35.00
- FT NY Cheesecake$70.00
- HT Stogiatellas$45.00
- FT Stogiatellas$85.00
- HT Cannoli$45.00
- FT Cannoli$85.00
- HT Doughknots$20.00
- FT Doughknots$40.00
Monday & Wednesday Pasta Night
Tuesday & Thursday Chef Specials Night
FAMILY DEALS
- Piccola
Serves up to 4 paisanos. Includes 1 Giuseppe Cheese Pie, 1 Della Casa Salad, 6 UJ Original Wings, and 6 Brooklyn Garlic Parmesan Knots$41.00
- Grande
Serves up to 8 paisanos. Includes 2 Giuseppe Cheese Pie, 3 Della Casa Salads, 24 UJ Original Wings, and 12 Brooklyn Garlic Parmesan Knots, and a half pan of Uncle Joe's Famous Penne Alla Vodka$150.00