Uncle Joe's Famous Pizzeria Bellport
Famous Pizza
- Giuseppe Cheese$12.00+
Signature Cheese Pie that's made pizzaiolo Joe Sciara a Long Island legend since 1968.
- Giuseppe Pepperoni$14.50+
Signature Cheese Pie with Pepperoni
- Slices
- Long Island Grandma$20.00
The pizza your Nonna made....
Sicilian's Sicilian
Soft, thick crust baked in traditional seasoned pans
Full Pie Veggie Toppings $3.75 Large / $2.25 Small
Full Pie Meat & Cheese Toppings $4.50 Large / $2.75 Small
Full Pie Premium Toppings $7 Large / $4.25 Small
Right Side 1/2 Toppings $2.50-$3.25
Left Side 1/2 Toppings $2.50-$3.25