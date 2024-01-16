Uncle Joe's Pizza & Parlour Miller Place
Famous Pizza
- Slices
- Giuseppe Cheese
Signature Cheese Pie that's made pizzaiolo Joe Sciara a Long Island legend since 1968.$12.00
- Giuseppe Pepperoni
Signature Cheese Pie with Pepperoni$14.50
- Long Island Grandma
The pizza your Nonna made....$20.00
- Tipsy Grandma
Square, pan baked, thin crust, alla vodka sauce, mozzarella, ricotta, torn basil$20.00
- Sicilian's Sicilian
Soft, thick crust baked in traditional seasoned pans$20.00
- Upside Down Pie
BUilt upside down, square, pan baked, mozzarella, piomodoro, oregano, torn basil$20.00
- Chicken Bacon Ranch
Breaded chicken, crisp bacon, ranch drizzle, cheddar, mozzarella$17.00
- Pizza Margherita
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, Pecorino-Romano$14.00
- Diavola
Sopressata, calabrian chiles, parmigiana, olive oil$17.00
- Hamptons White
Olive oil & roasted garlic, ricotta cheese, spinach, crushed red pepper, Pecorino-Romano$17.00
- Hot Honey Prosciutto
Prosciutto, arugula, hot honey$17.00
- Northfork Veggie
Onions, green peppers, spinach, broccoli, roasted red pepper, black olives$17.00
- Spicy Buffalo
Buffalo fried chicken, blue cheese swirl$17.00
- Sweet BBQ
BBQ sauce, crispy chicken, cilantro, shaved red onion$17.00
- Hampton Bays Hawaiian
Ham, pineapple$17.00
- La Carne Suda
Meatballs, sausage, pepperoni, ham, bacon$17.00
- Parmigiana
Breaded eggplant or chicken, mozzarella, parmigiana reggiano$17.00
- Garlic Knot Pie$28.00
- Chicken Roll
Breaded chicken cutlet, pizza sauce, mozzarella$9.50
- Calzone
Ricotta and mozzarella, basil, chili flake, side of pizza sauce for dipping$10.00
- Pinwheel
Pepperoni or spinach, pizza sauce, mozzarella$4.50
The Parms
- Chicken Parm Hero
Breaded chicken cutlet with tomato sauce topped with mozzarella and Parmigiana cheese$14.00
- Chicken Parm Platter
Breaded chicken cutlet with tomato sauce topped with mozzarella and Parmigiana cheese$19.00
- Eggplant Parm Hero
Breaded eggplant with tomato sauce topped with mozzarella and Parmigiana cheese$14.00
- Eggplant Parm Platter
Breaded eggplant with tomato sauce topped with mozzarella and Parmigiana cheese$18.00
- Veal Parm Hero
Breaded veal cutlet with tomato sauce topped with mozzarella and Parmigiana cheese$17.00
- Veal Parm Platter
Breaded veal cutlet with tomato sauce topped with mozzarella and Parmigiana cheese$26.00
- Meatball Parm Hero
Housemade meat balls with tomato sauce topped with mozzarella and Parmigiana cheese$14.00
- Sausage & Pepps Parm Hero
Italian sausage with sauteed onions and peppers$14.00
- Shrimp Parm Hero
Breaded shrimp with tomato sauce topped with mozzarella and Parmigiana cheese$17.00
- Shrimp Parm Platter
Breaded shrimp with tomato sauce topped with mozzarella and Parmigiana cheese$26.00
Uncle Joe's Original Wings
Antipasti
- Crispy Calamari
Fried squid, marinara$13.00
- Roasted Pepper Caprese
Buffalo mozzarella, roasted red peppers, basil, balsamic vinegar, olive oil$12.00
- Mozz Sticks
Mozzarella breaded with Italian bread crumbs, marinara$9.00
- Fried Zucchini$10.00
- Sicilian Chicken Orzo Soup
Italian penicillin made with savory vegetables, chicken, rice shaped pasta$7.00
- Minestrone
Seasonal vegetables, potatoes, cannelini beans, and orecchiette pasta in a savory tomato broth$9.00
- Brooklyn Garlic Parmesan Knots
Baked dough with melted garlic butter, parmesan, parsley$1.50
- Baked Clams$16.00
- Mussels Marinara$14.00
- Fried Ravioli$12.00
- Nona's Meatballs
Traditional meatballs in house red sauce, romano cheese$12.00
- Bruschetta
Toasted crostini, roma tomatoes, garlic, basil, e.v.o.o., balsamic$10.00
Insalata
Pasta & Specialità
- UJ's Famous Alla Vodka Sauce, Ham & Onions
Cream, vodka, red sauce, onions, ham$20.00
- Meatballs & Red Sauce
Beef, veal and pork meatballs in our house pomodoro$17.00
- Sausage, Meatball & Red Sauce
Italian sausage and a house made meatball in our house red sauce with your choice of pasta$17.00
- Bolognese
Uncle Joe's recipe with Italian tomatoes, garlic and onions$17.00
- Shrimp Scampi
Sauteed shrimp with garlic, butter, lemon, and white wine$21.00
- Alfredo
Butter, garlic, cream, and parmesan$20.00
- Italian Lasagna
Layers of pasta, bolognese, bechamel, and cheese$19.00
- Ziti al Forno
red sauce, ricotta, mozzarella$19.00
- Baked Ravioli alla Vodka$18.00
- White Clam Sauce$22.00
- Seafood Marinara$28.00
- Francese
Egg and parmesan battered, garlic, lemon, white wine butter sauce$22.00
- Marsala
Garlic, crimini mushrooms, marsala wine, veal stock$24.00
- Pasta With Garlic and Oil$15.00
- Pasta With Red Sauce$15.00
Uncle Joe's Famous Doughknots
Dolci
Extras
- 2oz Marinara Sauce$2.00
- 2oz UJ's Famous Alla Vodka Sauce$2.00
- 2oz Amalfi Blue Cheese$2.00
- 2oz Parmesan Ranch$2.00
- 2oz Buffalo Hot Sauce$2.00
- 2oz Calabrian Chili Honey$2.00
- 2oz Dulce de Leche$2.00
- 2oz Sweetened Mascarpone$2.00
- Marinara Pint$8.00
- Alla Vodka Pint$10.00
- Side of Meatballs (2)$8.00
- Side of Sausage (2)$8.00
- Sauteed Broccoli In G+O$7.50
- Sauteed Spinich In G+O$7.50
- Pizza Dough$5.00
- Pizza Kit$10.00
Bambino Menu
Mercato
- Uncle Joe's Vinaigrette
Italian herbs, red wine vinegar, balsamic vinegar and extra virgin olive oil$9.00
- UJ's Famous Alla Vodka Sauce
Cream, vodka, red sauce, and onions$10.00
- Uncle Joe's Doughknots Box
24 Italian knots dusted in cinnamon and sugar$20.00
- Pizza Dough
Dough for an 18” pie$5.00
- Pizza Dough & Kit
Includes dough for an 18" pie, sauce, and cheese$10.00
Bibita
Famiglia Deals
- Piccola
Serves up to 4 paisanos. Includes 1 Giuseppe Cheese Pie, 1 Della Casa Salad, 6 UJ Original Wings, and 6 Brooklyn Garlic Parmesan Knots$41.00
- Grande
Serves up to 8 paisanos. Includes 2 Giuseppe Cheese Pie, 3 Della Casa Salads, 24 UJ Original Wings, and 12 Brooklyn Garlic Parmesan Knots, and a half pan of Uncle Joe's Famous Penne Alla Vodka$150.00