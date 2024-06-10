Uncle Joe's Pizza & Parlour Hampton Bays
Famous Pizza
- Giuseppe Cheese
Signature Cheese Pie that's made pizzaiolo Joe Sciara a Long Island legend since 1968.$12.00
- Giuseppe Pepperoni
Signature Cheese Pie with Pepperoni$15.50
- Slices
- Long Island Grandma
The pizza your Nonna made....$22.00
- Sicilian's Sicilian
Soft, thick crust baked in traditional seasoned pans$22.00
- Alla Vodka
Uncle Joe's Famous Alla Vodka sauce, ham, caramelized onion$19.00
- Pizza Margherita
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, Pecorino-Romano$16.00
- Diavola
Sopressata, calabrian chiles, parmigiana, olive oil$19.00
- Hamptons White
Olive oil & roasted garlic, ricotta cheese, spinach, crushed red pepper, Pecorino-Romano$19.00
- Hot Honey Prosciutto
Prosciutto, arugula, hot honey$19.00
- Spicy Buffalo
Buffalo fried chicken, blue cheese swirl$19.00
- Sweet BBQ
BBQ sauce, crispy chicken, cilantro, shaved red onion$19.00
- Hampton Bays Hawaiian
Ham, pineapple, calabrian chiles$19.00
- La Carne Suda
Meatballs, sausage, pepperoni, ham, bacon$19.00
- Parmigiana
Breaded eggplant or chicken, mozzarella, parmigiana reggiano$19.00
- Chicken Roll$8.00
- Pinwheel$4.50
Crust Dippers
The Parms
- Chicken Parm Hero
Breaded chicken cutlet with tomato sauce topped with mozzarella and Parmigiana cheese$16.00
- Chicken Parm Platter
Breaded chicken cutlet with tomato sauce topped with mozzarella and Parmigiana cheese$22.00
- Eggplant Parm Hero
Breaded eggplant with tomato sauce topped with mozzarella and Parmigiana cheese$16.00
- Eggplant Parm Platter
Breaded eggplant with tomato sauce topped with mozzarella and Parmigiana cheese$22.00
- Veal Parm Hero
Breaded veal cutlet with tomato sauce topped with mozzarella and Parmigiana cheese$20.00
- Veal Parm Platter
Breaded veal cutlet with tomato sauce topped with mozzarella and Parmigiana cheese$28.00
- Meatball Parm Hero
Housemade meat balls with tomato sauce topped with mozzarella and Parmigiana cheese$16.00
- Sausage & Pepps Parm Hero
Italian sausage with sauteed onions and peppers$16.00
- Shrimp Parm Hero
Breaded shrimp with tomato sauce topped with mozzarella and Parmigiana cheese$20.00
- Shrimp Parm Platter
Breaded shrimp with tomato sauce topped with mozzarella and Parmigiana cheese$28.00
Uncle Joe's Original Wings
Antipasti
- Crispy Calamari
Fried squid, marinara$17.00
- Roasted Pepper Caprese
Buffalo mozzarella, roasted red peppers, basil, balsamic vinegar, olive oil$14.00
- Mozz Sticks
Mozzarella breaded with Italian bread crumbs, marinara$11.00
- Sicilian Chicken Orzo Soup
Italian penicillin made with savory vegetables, chicken, rice shaped pasta$9.00
- Brooklyn Garlic Parmesan Knots
Baked dough with melted garlic butter, parmesan, parsley$2.00
Insalata
Pasta & Specialità
- UJ's Famous Alla Vodka Sauce, Ham & Onions
Cream, vodka, red sauce, onions, ham$22.00
- Meatballs & Red Sauce
Beef, veal and pork meatballs in our house pomodoro$20.00
- Sausage, Meatball & Red Sauce
Italian Sausage and a house made meatball in our house red sauce with your choice of pasta$20.00
- Bolognese
Uncle Joe's recipe with Italian tomatoes, garlic and onions$20.00
- Shrimp Scampi
Sauteed shrimp with garlic, butter, lemon, and white wine$25.00
- Alfredo
Butter, garlic, cream, and parmesan$22.00
- Italian Lasagna
Layers of pasta, bolognese, bechamel, and cheese$21.00
Uncle Joe's Famous Doughknots
Dolci
Extra Sauces
Bambino Menu
Mercato
- Uncle Joe's Vinaigrette
Italian herbs, red wine vinegar, balsamic vinegar and extra virgin olive oil$9.00
- UJ's Famous Alla Vodka Sauce
Cream, vodka, red sauce, and onions$10.00
- Uncle Joe's Doughknots Box
24 Italian knots dusted in cinnamon and sugar$20.00
- Pizza Dough
Dough for an 18” pie$5.00
- Pizza Dough & Kit
Includes dough for an 18" pie, sauce, and cheese$10.00
Bibita
Famiglia Deals
- Piccola
Serves up to 4 paisanos. Includes 1 Giuseppe Cheese Pie, 1 Della Casa Salad, 6 UJ Original Wings, and 6 Brooklyn Garlic Parmesan Knots$43.00
- Grande
Serves up to 8 paisanos. Includes 1 Giuseppe Cheese Pie, 4 Della Casa Salads, 24 UJ Original Wings, and 12 Brooklyn Garlic Parmesan Knots, and a half pan of Uncle Joe's Famous Penne Alla Vodka$155.00