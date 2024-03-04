Uncle Joe's Pizza & Parlour
Famous Pizza
- Giuseppe Cheese$12.00+
Signature Cheese Pie that's made pizzaiolo Joe Sciara a Long Island Legend since 1968.
- Giuseppe Pepperoni$15.50+
Signature Cheese Pie with Pepperoni
- Slices
- Long Island Grandma$22.00
The pizza your Nonna made....
- Sicilian's Sicilian$22.00
Soft, thick crust baked in traditional seasoned pans
- Alla Vodka$19.00+
Uncle Joe's Famous Alla Vodka sauce, ham, caramelized onion
- Pizza Margherita$16.00+
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, Pecorino-Romano
- Diavola$19.00+
Sopressata, calabrian chiles, parmigiana, olive oil
- Hamptons White$19.00+
Olive oil & roasted garlic, ricotta cheese, spinach, crushed red pepper, Pecorino-Romano
- Hot Honey Prosciutto$19.00+
Prosciutto, arugula, hot honey
- Spicy Buffalo$19.00+
Buffalo fried chicken, blue cheese swirl
- Sweet BBQ$19.00+
BBQ sauce, crispy chicken, cilantro, shaved red onion
- Hampton Bays Hawaiian$19.00+
Ham, pineapple, calabrian chiles
- La Carne Suda$19.00+
Meatballs, sausage, pepperoni, ham, bacon
- Parmigiana$19.00+
Breaded eggplant or chicken, mozzarella, parmigiana reggiano
- Chicken Roll$9.50
- Pepperoni Pinwheel$4.50
The Parms
- Chicken Parm Hero$16.00
Breaded chicken cutlet with tomato sauce topped with mozzarella and Parmigiana cheese
- Chicken Parm Platter$22.00
Breaded chicken cutlet with tomato sauce topped with mozzarella and Parmigiana cheese
- Eggplant Parm Hero$16.00
Breaded eggplant with tomato sauce topped with mozzarella and Parmigiana cheese
- Eggplant Parm Platter$22.00
Breaded eggplant with tomato sauce topped with mozzarella and Parmigiana cheese
- Veal Parm Hero$20.00
Breaded veal cutlet with tomato sauce topped with mozzarella and Parmigiana cheese
- Veal Parm Platter$28.00
Breaded veal cutlet with tomato sauce topped with mozzarella and Parmigiana cheese
- Meatball Parm Hero$16.00
Housemade meat balls with tomato sauce topped with mozzarella and Parmigiana cheese
- Meatball Parm Platter$22.00
Housemade meatballs with tomato sauce topped with mozzarella and Parmigiana cheese
- Sausage & Pepps Parm Hero$16.00
Italian sausage with sauteed onions and peppers
- Shrimp Parm Hero$20.00
Breaded shrimp with tomato sauce topped with mozzarella and Parmigiana cheese
- Shrimp Parm Platter$28.00
Breaded shrimp with tomato sauce topped with mozzarella and Parmigiana cheese
Uncle Joe's Original Wings
Antipasti
- Crispy Calamari$17.00
Fried Squid, marinara
- Roasted Pepper Caprese$14.00
Buffalo mozzarella, roasted red peppers, basil, balsamic vinegar, olive oil
- Mozz Sticks$11.00
Mozzarella breaded with Italian bread crumbs, marinara
- Sicilian Chicken Orzo Soup$9.00+
Italian penicillin made with savory vegetables, chicken, rice shaped pasta
- Brooklyn Garlic Parmesan Knots$4.00+
Baked dough with melted garlic butter, parmesan, parsley
Insalata
Pasta & Specialità
- UJ's Famous Alla Vodka Sauce, Ham & Onions$22.00
Cream, vodka, red sauce, onions, ham
- Meatballs & Red Sauce$20.00
Beef, veal and pork meatballs in our house pomodoro
- Sausage, Meatball & Red Sauce$20.00
Italian Sausage and a house made meatball in our house red sauce with your choice of pasta
- Bolognese$20.00
Uncle Joe's Recipe with Italian tomatoes, garlic and onions
- Shrimp Scampi$25.00
Sauteed shrimp with garlic, butter, lemon, and white wine
- Alfredo$22.00
Butter, cream, and parmesean
- Italian Lasagna$21.00
Layers of pasta, bolognese, bechemel, and cheese
Uncle Joe's Famous Doughknots
Dolci
Bambino Menu
Mercato
Bibita
Famiglia Deals
- Piccola$43.00
Serves up to 4. Comes with 1 Giuseppe House Pie, 2 Della Casa Salads, 6 Wings, and 6 Brooklyn Garlic Parmesan Knots
- Grande$155.00
Serves up to 8. Comes with 1 Giuseppe House Pie, 4 Della Casa Salads, 24 Wings, and 12 Brooklyn Garlic Parmesan Knots, and a half pan of Uncle Joe's Famous Penne Alla Vodka