Uncle Joe's Pizza & Parlour Hampton Bays
Famous Pizza
Giuseppe Cheese
Signature Cheese Pie that's made pizzaiolo Joe Sciara a Long Island legend since 1968.$12.00
Giuseppe Pepperoni
Signature Cheese Pie with Pepperoni$15.50
Long Island Grandma
The pizza your Nonna made....$22.00
Tipsy Grandma
Square, pan baked, thin crust, alla vodka sauce, mozzarella, ricotta$22.00
Sicilian's Sicilian
Soft, thick crust baked in traditional seasoned pans$22.00
Pizza Margherita
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, Pecorino-Romano$16.00
Hamptons White
Olive oil & roasted garlic, ricotta cheese, spinach, crushed red pepper, Pecorino-Romano$19.00
Northfork Veggie
Onions, green peppers, spinach, broccoli, roasted red pepper, black olives$19.00
Chicken Bacon Ranch
Breaded chicken, crispy bacon, ranch drizzle, cheddar, mozzarella$17.00
Hot Honey Prosciutto
Prosciutto, arugula, hot honey$17.00
Spicy Buffalo
Buffalo fried chicken, blue cheese swirl$19.00
Sweet BBQ
BBQ sauce, crispy chicken, cilantro, shaved red onion$19.00
Hampton Bays Hawaiian
Ham, pineapple$19.00
La Carne Suda
Meatballs, sausage, pepperoni, ham, bacon$19.00
Parmigiana
Breaded eggplant or chicken, mozzarella, parmigiana reggiano$19.00
Chicken Roll
Breaded chicken cutlet, pizza sauce, mozzarella$9.50
Calzone
Ricotta and mozzarella, basil, chili flakes, side of pizza sauce for dipping$10.00
Pinwheel
Pepperoni or spinach, pizza sauce, mozzarella$4.50
Caprese
Fresh Mozzarella cheese, Tomatoes, basil no sauce$16.00
Roasted Cauliflower$30.00
Hot Mama Mia
fileto sauce, meatballs, long hot finger peppers, dollops of ricotta. spicy$20.00
Rustica
Cherry tomatoes, peppers, spinach, artichokes, ricotta, sausage, meatballs, romano and parsley$20.00
The Parms
Chicken Parm Hero
Breaded chicken cutlet with tomato sauce topped with mozzarella and Parmigiana cheese$16.00
Chicken Parm Platter
Breaded chicken cutlet with tomato sauce topped with mozzarella and Parmigiana cheese$22.00
Eggplant Parm Hero
Breaded eggplant with tomato sauce topped with mozzarella and Parmigiana cheese$16.00
Eggplant Parm Platter
Breaded eggplant with tomato sauce topped with mozzarella and Parmigiana cheese$22.00
Veal Parm Hero
Breaded veal cutlet with tomato sauce topped with mozzarella and Parmigiana cheese$20.00
Veal Parm Platter
Breaded veal cutlet with tomato sauce topped with mozzarella and Parmigiana cheese$28.00
Meatball Parm Hero
Housemade meat balls with tomato sauce topped with mozzarella and Parmigiana cheese$16.00
Sausage & Pepps Parm Hero
Italian sausage with sauteed onions and peppers$16.00
Shrimp Parm Hero
Breaded shrimp with tomato sauce topped with mozzarella and Parmigiana cheese$20.00
Shrimp Parm Platter
Breaded shrimp with tomato sauce topped with mozzarella and Parmigiana cheese$28.00
Italiano Hero
Mortadella, Pepperoni, Prosciutto, Hot coppa, Fresh Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, Arugula, Sun-dried Tomato, Drizzle Balsamic Vinegar$18.00
Chicken Caprese
Breaded Chicken, Fresh Mozzarella, Arugula, Roasted Red Peppers, Drizzle of Balsamic Vinegar, Mayo$16.00
The Godfather
Breaded Chicken, Mortadella, Pepperoni, Prosciutto, Hot Coppa, Fresh Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, Arugula, Roasted Red Pepper, Sun-dried Tomatos, Drizzle of Balsamic Vinegar, Mayo$22.00
Eggplant Caprese
Breaded Eggplant, Fresh Mozzarella, Arugula, Roasted Red Pepper, Drizzle of Balsamic Vinegar, Mayo$16.00
Garlic Knot Slider Chicken$7.50
Garlic Knot Slider Meatball$7.50
Chicken Caesar Panini$13.95
Italian Panini
Mortadella, Pepperoni, Prosciutto, Hot Coppa, Fresh Mozzarella, Pecorina Romano, Arugula, Sundried Tomatoes, Drizzle of Basaltic Vinegar$13.95
Chicken Caprese Panini
Breaded Chicken, fresh Mozzarella, Arugula, Roasted Red Peppers, Drizzle of Balsamic Vinegar$13.95
Prosciutto Di Parma Panini
Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella, Arugula, Basil, Salt n Pepper, drizzle of balsamic Vinegar.$13.95
Uncle Joe's Original Wings
Antipasti
Minestrone
Seasonal vegetables, potatoes, orecchiette pasta. rich, savory tomato broth$10.00
Crispy Calamari
Fried squid, marinara$17.00
Roasted Pepper Caprese
Buffalo mozzarella, roasted red peppers, basil, balsamic vinegar, olive oil$14.00
Mozz Sticks
Mozzarella breaded with Italian bread crumbs, marinara$11.00
Sicilian Chicken Orzo Soup
Italian penicillin made with savory vegetables, chicken, rice shaped pasta$9.00
Brooklyn Garlic Parmesan Knots
Baked dough with melted garlic butter, parmesan, parsley$0.75
Fried Zucchini$10.00
Mussels Marinara$14.00
Baked Clams$16.00
Fried Ravioli$12.00
Nona's Meatballs
Traditional meatballs in house red sauce, pecorino romano$12.00
Bruschetta
Toasted crostini, roma tomatoes, basil, garlic, e.v.o.o., balsamic$12.00
Fagioli Soup$10.00OUT OF STOCK
Insalata
Pasta & Specialità
Alla Vodka Sauce, Ham & Onions
Cream, vodka, red sauce, onions, ham$22.00
Meatballs & Red Sauce
Beef, veal and pork meatballs in our house pomodoro$20.00
Bolognese
Uncle Joe's recipe with Italian tomatoes, garlic and onions$20.00
Shrimp Scampi
Sauteed shrimp with garlic, butter, lemon, and white wine$25.00
Alfredo
Butter, garlic, cream, and parmesan$22.00
Sicilian lasagna
Layers of pasta, bolognese, bechamel, and cheese$21.00
Francese
Egg and parmesan battered, garlic, lemon, white wine sauce$22.00
Marsala
Garlic, crimini mushrooms, marsala wine, veal stock$24.00
White Clam Sauce$22.00
Seafood Marinara$28.00
Ziti al Forno
House red sauce, ricotta, mozzarella$19.00
Baked Ravioli alla Vodka$18.00
Carbonara$24.00
Dinner Specials
Dolci
Cannolis
Crispy sicilian pastry, sweetened ricotta cheese, chocolate chips$6.00
New York Cheesecake
Smooth, dense, spiked with vanilla and lemon$8.00
Tiramisu
Espresso soaked lady fingers, whipped cream, sweetened mascarpone$9.00
Red Velvet cake$8.99
Cookies & Cream mousse$7.99OUT OF STOCK
Chocolate Mousse cake$7.99
Irish Cream cheesecake$7.99OUT OF STOCK
Extra Sauces
Bambino Menu
Mercato
Uncle Joe's Vinaigrette
Italian herbs, red wine vinegar, balsamic vinegar and extra virgin olive oil$9.00
UJ's Famous Alla Vodka Sauce
Cream, vodka, red sauce, and onions$10.00
Uncle Joe's Doughknots Box
24 Italian knots dusted in cinnamon and sugar$20.00
Pizza Dough
Dough for an 18” pie$5.00
Pizza Dough & Kit
Includes dough for an 18" pie, sauce, and cheese$10.00
Bibita
Coca-Cola
Coca-Cola's crisp, refreshing taste has stood the test of time since 1886. These carefully crafted soft drinks are meant to be enjoyed anytime, anywhere. Pop open a Coca-Cola soda for a taste experience like no other. The familiar fizz and caffeine create an instant magic moment. Refreshing the world for over 130 years, Coca-Cola brings people together and spreads optimism wherever it goes. Find your magic and make life delicious with an ice-cold Coca-Cola.$3.50
Diet Coke
Enjoy a break with Diet Coke, the perfect no-sugar, no-calorie companion. With its bold taste and distinctive blend of flavors, Diet Coke is an everyday hero when it comes to refreshing your day. Every sip of Diet Coke delivers the same great taste that's delighted fans for over 40 years. When you want a sugar-free soda that doesn't sacrifice on taste, reach for a Diet Coke.$3.50
Coca-Cola Zero Sugar
There's nothing quite like the crisp, refreshing taste of an ice-cold Coca-Cola Zero Sugar. With zero sugar and zero calories, you can enjoy the same great Coca-Cola taste anytime, anywhere. This zero-sugar cola's secret formula creates a no-sugar taste experience like no other. The familiar fizz and caffeine refresh with every sip. Make the sweetest moments better (without the sugar), with Coca-Cola Zero Sugar.$3.50
Orange Fanta
The multi-sensory, fruity flavors of Fanta provide a bubbly, exuberant and playful consumption experience.$3.50
Sprite
Sprite's cool and crisp lemon-lime flavor will keep you invigorated and inspired. You know why? Because Sprite keeps it real just like you when pursuing your passions. No caffeine. Just you, an iconic flavor, and whatever you can think of next.$3.50
Dr. Pepper$3.50
vitaminwater Essential Orange-Orange
Stay hydrated while you enhance your water drinking experience with the vitamins and electrolytes in the many flavors of vitaminwater.$3.50
Gold Peak Green Tea$3.50
Saratoga Springs Still Water$8.00
Lemonade$3.50
Pink Lemonade$3.50
Dirty Soda$4.95
Famiglia Deals
Piccola
Serves up to 4 paisanos. Includes 1 Giuseppe Cheese Pie, 1 Della Casa Salad, 6 UJ Original Wings, and 6 Brooklyn Garlic Parmesan Knots$43.00
Grande
Serves up to 8 paisanos. Includes 1 Giuseppe Cheese Pie, 4 Della Casa Salads, 24 UJ Original Wings, and 12 Brooklyn Garlic Parmesan Knots, and a half pan of Uncle Joe's Famous Penne Alla Vodka$155.00
SLICES
Giuseppe Cheese Slice$3.50
Grandma Slice$4.50
Sicilian Slice$4.50
Alla Vodka slice$4.50
Margerita slice$4.50
Chicken Bacon Ranch slice$4.95
Spicy Buffalo Slice$4.95
Sweet BBQ Slice$4.95
Hampton Bays Hawaiian Slice$4.95
Hamptons White with Spinach Slice$4.95
La Carne Suda slice$4.95
Parmigiana slice$4.95
Greek Slice$4.95
Pepperoni slice$4.50
specialty slice$4.95
Strombolie$7.00
Marsala Slice$4.70
Caprese
Fresh Mozzarella cheese, Tomatoes, basil no sauce