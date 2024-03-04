Uncle Joe's Pizza & Parlour
Famous Pizza
- Giuseppe Cheese$12.00+
Signature Cheese Pie that's made pizzaiolo Joe Sciara a Long Island Legend since 1968.
- Giuseppe Pepperoni$15.50+
Signature Cheese Pie with Pepperoni
- Slices
- Long Island Grandma$22.00
The pizza your Nonna made....
- Sicilian's Sicilian$22.00
Soft, thick crust baked in traditional seasoned pans
- Alla Vodka$19.00+
Uncle Joe's Famous Alla Vodka sauce, ham, caramelized onion
- Pizza Margherita$16.00+
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, Pecorino-Romano
- Diavola$19.00+
Sopressata, calabrian chiles, parmigiana, olive oil
- Hamptons White$19.00+
Olive oil & roasted garlic, ricotta cheese, spinach, crushed red pepper, Pecorino-Romano
- Hot Honey Prosciutto$19.00+
Prosciutto, arugula, hot honey
- Spicy Buffalo$19.00+
Buffalo fried chicken, blue cheese swirl
- Sweet BBQ$19.00+
BBQ sauce, crispy chicken, cilantro, shaved red onion
- Hampton Bays Hawaiian$19.00+
Ham, pineapple, calabrian chiles
- La Carne Suda$19.00+
Meatballs, sausage, pepperoni, ham, bacon
- Parmigiana$19.00+
Breaded eggplant or chicken, mozzarella, parmigiana reggiano
- Chicken Roll$9.50
- Pepperoni Pinwheel$4.50
The Parms
- Chicken Parm Hero$16.00
Breaded chicken cutlet with tomato sauce topped with mozzarella and Parmigiana cheese
- Chicken Parm Platter$22.00
Breaded chicken cutlet with tomato sauce topped with mozzarella and Parmigiana cheese
- Eggplant Parm Hero$16.00
Breaded eggplant with tomato sauce topped with mozzarella and Parmigiana cheese
- Eggplant Parm Platter$22.00
Breaded eggplant with tomato sauce topped with mozzarella and Parmigiana cheese
- Veal Parm Hero$20.00
Breaded veal cutlet with tomato sauce topped with mozzarella and Parmigiana cheese
- Veal Parm Platter$28.00
Breaded veal cutlet with tomato sauce topped with mozzarella and Parmigiana cheese
- Meatball Parm Hero$16.00
Housemade meat balls with tomato sauce topped with mozzarella and Parmigiana cheese
- Meatball Parm Platter$22.00
Housemade meatballs with tomato sauce topped with mozzarella and Parmigiana cheese
- Sausage & Pepps Parm Hero$16.00
Italian sausage with sauteed onions and peppers
- Shrimp Parm Hero$20.00
Breaded shrimp with tomato sauce topped with mozzarella and Parmigiana cheese
- Shrimp Parm Platter$28.00
Breaded shrimp with tomato sauce topped with mozzarella and Parmigiana cheese
Veal Parm Platter
Breaded veal cutlet with tomato sauce topped with mozzarella and Parmigiana cheese
Uncle Joe's Original Wings
Antipasti
- Crispy Calamari$17.00
Fried Squid, marinara
- Roasted Pepper Caprese$14.00
Buffalo mozzarella, roasted red peppers, basil, balsamic vinegar, olive oil
- Mozz Sticks$11.00
Mozzarella breaded with Italian bread crumbs, marinara
- Sicilian Chicken Orzo Soup$9.00+
Italian penicillin made with savory vegetables, chicken, rice shaped pasta
- Brooklyn Garlic Parmesan Knots$4.00+
Baked dough with melted garlic butter, parmesan, parsley
Insalata
Pasta & Specialità
- UJ's Famous Alla Vodka Sauce, Ham & Onions$22.00
Cream, vodka, red sauce, onions, ham
- Meatballs & Red Sauce$20.00
Beef, veal and pork meatballs in our house pomodoro
- Sausage, Meatball & Red Sauce$20.00
Italian Sausage and a house made meatball in our house red sauce with your choice of pasta
- Bolognese$20.00
Uncle Joe's Recipe with Italian tomatoes, garlic and onions
- Shrimp Scampi$25.00
Sauteed shrimp with garlic, butter, lemon, and white wine
- Alfredo$22.00
Butter, cream, and parmesean
- Italian Lasagna$21.00
Layers of pasta, bolognese, bechemel, and cheese
Uncle Joe's Famous Doughknots
Dolci
Bambino Menu
Mercato
Bibita
Famiglia Deals
- Piccola$43.00
Serves up to 4. Comes with 1 Giuseppe House Pie, 2 Della Casa Salads, 6 Wings, and 6 Brooklyn Garlic Parmesan Knots
- Grande$155.00
Serves up to 8. Comes with 1 Giuseppe House Pie, 4 Della Casa Salads, 24 Wings, and 12 Brooklyn Garlic Parmesan Knots, and a half pan of Uncle Joe's Famous Penne Alla Vodka