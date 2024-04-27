Uncle Joe's Pizza & Parlour Hampton Bays
Featured Items
- Chicken Parm Hero$16.00
Breaded chicken cutlet with tomato sauce topped with mozzarella and Parmigiana cheese
- Brooklyn Garlic Parmesan Knots$2.00+
Baked dough with melted garlic butter, parmesan, parsley
Main Menu
Famous Pizza
- Giuseppe Cheese$12.00+
Signature Cheese Pie that's made pizzaiolo Joe Sciara a Long Island legend since 1968.
- Giuseppe Pepperoni$15.50+
Signature Cheese Pie with Pepperoni
- Slices
- Long Island Grandma$22.00
The pizza your Nonna made....
- Sicilian's Sicilian$22.00
Soft, thick crust baked in traditional seasoned pans
- Alla Vodka$19.00+
Uncle Joe's Famous Alla Vodka sauce, ham, caramelized onion
- Pizza Margherita$16.00+
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, Pecorino-Romano
- Diavola$19.00+
Sopressata, calabrian chiles, parmigiana, olive oil
- Hamptons White$19.00+
Olive oil & roasted garlic, ricotta cheese, spinach, crushed red pepper, Pecorino-Romano
- Hot Honey Prosciutto$19.00+
Prosciutto, arugula, hot honey
- Spicy Buffalo$19.00+
Buffalo fried chicken, blue cheese swirl
- Sweet BBQ$19.00+
BBQ sauce, crispy chicken, cilantro, shaved red onion
- Hampton Bays Hawaiian$19.00+
Ham, pineapple, calabrian chiles